Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Climbs To 1,01,87,850

The tally of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,01,87,850 after 18,732 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 279 deaths during the same period, the count mounts to 1,47,622, ANI reported.

The national capital reported 757 new COVID-19 cases, 939 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case total in the United States has crossed 19 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 01:23 IST on Monday, Johns Hopkins University had registered 19,069,926 positive tests for the coronavirus disease in the United States.



Dec 28, 2020 06:16 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 46 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,845



Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,845 on Sunday as 46 more people, including 36 inmates of Rongyek jail, tested positive for the infection, PTI reported.