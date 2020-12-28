Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Climbs To 1,01,87,850

New Delhi:
The tally of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,01,87,850 after 18,732 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
With 279 deaths during the same period, the count mounts to 1,47,622, ANI reported.
The national capital reported 757 new COVID-19 cases, 939 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case total in the United States has crossed 19 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
As of 01:23 IST on Monday, Johns Hopkins University had registered 19,069,926 positive tests for the coronavirus disease in the United States.
Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases:
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 46 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,845
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,845 on Sunday as 46 more people, including 36 inmates of Rongyek jail, tested positive for the infection, PTI reported.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark
The grim milestone comes nine days after the country, the worst hit in Africa, reported 900,000 cases, Reuters reported. The country had taken two weeks to reach 900,000 from the 800,000 seen early in December.
South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country.
