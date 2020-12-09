Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Recovery Rate Stands At 94.59%

India's overall COVID-19 cases has reached 967,03,770 (File)

India recorded 26,567 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,83,866, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With 39,045 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,78,946, pushing the recovery rate to 94.59 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 967,03,770, including 3,83,866 active cases and 91,78,946 recoveries. With 385 new deaths, the casualties mounted to 1,40,958.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Dec 09, 2020 06:03 (IST) AstraZeneca-Oxford First To Publish Final-Stage Vaccine Trial Results

Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal Tuesday, clearing a key hurdle in the global race to produce safe and effective drugs for the new coronavirus. Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal Tuesday, clearing a key hurdle in the global race to produce safe and effective drugs for the new coronavirus.