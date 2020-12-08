Delhi Records 3,188 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Count To 5,97,112

Delhi COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.23 per cent on Tuesday. (File)

Delhi recorded 3,188 fresh COVID-19 cases today with a positivity rate of 4.23 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday stood at 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

The fresh cases reported on Tuesday came out of 75,409 tests, including 31,098 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fifty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the death count in the national capital to 9,763, the bulletin said.

Active cases on Tuesday dropped to 22,310 from 22,486 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,97,112.

