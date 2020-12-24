Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 1,00,99,066 With 23,950 New Cases

The death count increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Dec 24, 2020 06:08 (IST) Coronavirus news - One Million Americans Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Official



More than a million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said Wednesday.



"The United States achieved an early but important milestone today -- jurisdictions have now reported that more than one million people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago," he said.