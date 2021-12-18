Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 7,447 New Covid Cases

COVID-19 Cases India: The recovery rate currently stands at 98.38%. (File)

India reported 7,447 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a health ministry update on Friday morning. Besides, 391 related fatalities took the death count to 4,76,869 in the country. The active cases currently stand at 86,415, which account for 0.25% of the total cases.

With 7,886 recoveries recorded over the 24-hour period, the total recovery count has increased to 3,41,62,765. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.38%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 135.99 crore.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 69 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Thursday, the national capital logged 85 cases, its highest in over four months, with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent. The number of cumulative cases of the disease now stands at 14,42,004. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The deaths due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,100.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday said 101 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far, and advised people to keep new year celebrations at low intensity.

According to the government, 22 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the national capital till date.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded eight new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 48, the health department said.