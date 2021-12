Netherlands will go into lockdown over Christmas to try to stop an Omicron surge (File)

The Netherlands will go into "lockdown" over the Christmas period to try to stop a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday.

"I stand here tonight in a sombre mood. To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow," Rutte told a televised press conference.

