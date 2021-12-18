16 Students Found Covid Positive In School Near Mumbai, Mass Testing On

Though the Qatar-returned man tested negative his son was found infected.(File)

Sixteen students have tested positive for coronavirus in a school in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai after a student was found infected with the virus.

The father of the student who was initially found positive had recently returned from Qatar, following which the entire family took the virus test. Though the man tested negative his son was found infected with the virus.

Thereafter, several students in his son's school were tested on December 13 and seven of them were found positive. Later, about 650 students underwent the virus test and in total 16 were found positive, including the previous seven.

Mass testing is on at the school amid such high number of cases among the students.

Maharashtra reported 902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and eight infections of the new Omicron variant. Six of the new variant cases were found in Pune.