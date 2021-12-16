Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 6,984 New Covid Cases

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 crore (File)

India reported 6,984 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the country declined to 87,562, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country now account for 0.25 per cent of the total caseload, lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, said the ministry. "Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the ministry said.

With the administration of 68,89,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 134.61 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The ministry's press release said, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 Cr (1,34,61,14,483) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,41,10,887 sessions."

Dec 16, 2021 06:02 (IST) Assam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,18,988 as 131 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while two new fatalities pushed the deaths to 6,137, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district, it said. The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The state now has 1,074 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 131 new cases, Kamrup (Metro) reported 55 cases followed by 13 in Nalbari, 10 in Kamrup (Rural) and nine in Dibrugarh.

Assam had reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected out of 31,849 tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,61,92,5