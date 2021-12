Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 6,984 New Covid Cases

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 crore (File)

India reported 6,984 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the country declined to 87,562, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country now account for 0.25 per cent of the total caseload, lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, said the ministry. "Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the ministry said.

With the administration of 68,89,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 134.61 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The ministry's press release said, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 Cr (1,34,61,14,483) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,41,10,887 sessions."

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Dec 16, 2021 06:02 (IST) Assam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,18,988 as 131 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while two new fatalities pushed the deaths to 6,137, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district, it said. The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The state now has 1,074 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 131 new cases, Kamrup (Metro) reported 55 cases followed by 13 in Nalbari, 10 in Kamrup (Rural) and nine in Dibrugarh.

Assam had reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected out of 31,849 tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,61,92,5

Dec 16, 2021 05:48 (IST) Delhi Extends Covid Curbs Till Midnight Of Dec 31 Amid Omicron Scare



In a decision that will limit Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended till the midnight of December 31 its Covid curbs. In a decision that will limit Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended till the midnight of December 31 its Covid curbs. Read Here

Dec 16, 2021 05:29 (IST) "Omicron cases likely to surge in January across Maharashtra"



The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra, said Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra.

"These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with omicron," said Vyas during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.