US Panel Recommends mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson

A US panel of medical experts advising the government voted Thursday to recommend mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks.

The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the so-called "preferential recommendation," which applies to everyone over 18 years of age.

"I would not recommend a Janssen vaccine to my family members," said Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington, referring to the J&J vaccine by an alternative name, about her vote.

"On the other hand, I think we do have to recognize that different people make different choices and if they are appropriately informed, I don't think we should remove that option."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called for the vote after more cases emerged of serious clotting.

At least nine people have died from clotting with low platelets or Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) as of December 9, with around 16 million doses of the vaccine administered, according to new data released by the CDC.

There were 54 cases as of August 31, and 36 required admission to intensive care. Some of those who did not die had long term effects such as paralysis.

The greatest risks were seen in women aged 30-49, where the rate of TTS was around one in 100,000.

But the risk is not confined to this demographic, with two of the nine deaths occurring among men. The CDC said the fatality count may also be an underestimate. Overall, approximately one out of seven cases of TSS have been fatal.

CDC scientist Sara Oliver told a committee of independent experts there were several options available to them, including voting to recommend against using the vaccine altogether.

But the panel of experts agreed that the J&J vaccine should remain available to people who for whatever reason might refuse mRNA vaccines, despite their higher efficacy and lower risks.

They also felt that recommending against the J&J shot entirely would send a negative signal to other parts of the world where it may be the only option available.

"The Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is a life saving tool for individuals in high risk populations," Penny Heaton, global therapeutic area head of vaccines at J&J argued.

