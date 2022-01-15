Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 2,64,202 New Covid Cases, 6.7% Higher Than Thursday

Covid Cases in India: A total of 5,753 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported so far.

India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, taking the total case tally in the country to 3,65,82,129.

The new cases mark a 6.7 per cent jump from the 2.47 lakh daily cases reported on Thursday. A total of 5,753 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported in India so far.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent -- up from 13.11% on Thursday -- while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent.

The country also reported 315 new deaths, taking the total fatalities in India to 485,350, while active cases rose to 12,72,073.

The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.2 per cent, the ministry said on Friday.

