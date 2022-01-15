10,661 New Cases In Mumbai Today, 5.8% Down From Yesterday

MUmbai's COVID-19 positivity rate also dipped slightly to 19.54 per cent.

Mumbai reported 10,661 new coronavirus cases on Saturday - around 5.8 per cent lower than a day ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The positivity rate - the share of COVID-19 tests that return positive - also dipped slightly to 19.54 per cent.

However, the city reported two more deaths than Friday at 11.

Mumbai on Friday had reported nine new deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, down 17.60 per cent from the previous day.

Saturday was the third consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.

Mumbai logged the highest-ever 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022.

The earlier one-day high for Mumbai was 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.