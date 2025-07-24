Thai Woman Gives Birth On Air India Express Flight, Assisted By Nurse, Crew

A Muscat-Mumbai flight proved to be a life-changing moment, quite literally, for a woman from Thailand on Thursday.

The woman went into labour thousands of feet above the ground and gave birth to a baby boy on an Air India Express flight. A nurse, who happened to be travelling as a passenger, and cabin crew helped with deliver the baby.

"The moment the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly - drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth," the airline said in a statement.

When the pilots were informed, they contacted Air Traffic Control and asked for a priority landing in Mumbai. By the time the flight touched down, a medical team and ambulance had reached the airport. The mother and newborn were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the airline said, adding that a female staff member accompanied them for support.

Air India Express said it is in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to help the mother and baby with their journey back home.