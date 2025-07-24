Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Thai Woman Gives Birth On Air India Express Flight, Assisted By Nurse, Crew

The woman went into labour thousands of feet above the ground and gave birth to a baby boy on an Air India Express flight.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Thai Woman Gives Birth On Air India Express Flight, Assisted By Nurse, Crew
The airline said it is in touch with the Thai Consulate in Mumbai.
  • A nurse and cabin crew assisted with the delivery of the baby boy onboard the flight
  • Pilots requested priority landing in Mumbai after being informed of labour
  • Air India Express is coordinating with Thai Consulate in Mumbai for their return journey
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Mumbai:

A Muscat-Mumbai flight proved to be a life-changing moment, quite literally, for a woman from Thailand on Thursday. 

The woman went into labour thousands of feet above the ground and gave birth to a baby boy on an Air India Express flight. A nurse, who happened to be travelling as a passenger, and cabin crew helped with deliver the baby.

"The moment the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly - drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth," the airline said in a statement.

When the pilots were informed, they contacted Air Traffic Control and asked for a priority landing in Mumbai. By the time the flight touched down, a medical team and ambulance had reached the airport. The mother and newborn were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the airline said, adding that a female staff member accompanied them for support. 

Air India Express said it is in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to help the mother and baby with their journey back home.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Baby Born In Flight, Mumbai Flight, Muscat Flight
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com