One-Month-Old Defeats COVID-19 At Delhi Hospital, Discharged

A month-old baby has recovered fully from Covid-19 at a Delhi hospital. The infant had come to Moolchand hospital with an ear infection but tested positive for the virus before being admitted to the facility.
In a tweet, the hospital said that the baby has been "discharged with full recovery".
The hospital has also shared a video that showed one of its frontline health workers taking care of the baby. Wearing a PPE kit, the hospital employee carried the baby in arms and walked around the Covid unit to keep the little one amused. “One-month-old baby came with an ear infection and tested positive on admission. Getting discharged with full recovery. Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU staff in Covid-19 isolation unit," the tweet read.
Children are one of the most vulnerable groups affected during the third wave of Covid-19 that has gripped many parts of the country, including the national capital. A primary reason for this could be that a majority of them are yet to get vaccinated.
The government has started the vaccination process for children in the 15-18 age group earlier this month and claimed rapid progress in the effort. Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said, in a tweet on January 13, that more than 3 crore eligible youngsters have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He urged more eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
During winters, most children suffer from fever, sore throat, running nose and cough. Timely detection of these symptoms is important to know whether they are due to Covid-19 or just seasonal flu, say health experts. If the symptoms persist, people should immediately consult a doctor and seek medical attention, they add.
According to a report by news agency PTI, three children below the age of one had died in the four days between January 10 and 14 because of Covid-19 in Delhi.