Delhi Positivity Rate Stays At 30%, Daily Cases Drop To 20,718

There are 69,554 patients in home isolation in Delhi

Delhi today logged 20,718 Covid cases, while the positivity rate stood at a whopping 30.64 per cent.

The active Covid caseload stands at 93,407.

Over the last 24 hours, 30 patients have died, taking the total death count to 25,335.

There are 69,554 patients in home isolation.

The recovery rate is at 92.98 per cent, while the Covid death rate is at 1.5 per cent.

Some 76,624 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 51,141 were RT-PCR tests while 13, 483 were antigen tests.

The containment zones in the capital city are at 30,472