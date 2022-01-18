Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.58 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases

Covid-19 Cases India: The cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 157.91 crore doses

India's Covid curve showed marginal improvement on Monday as the country reported 2.58 lakh cases, which is around 5 per cent lower than Sunday. As many as 385 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's caseload now stands at 3.73 crore. This includes 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant which is now present in 29 states. The active cases now comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 157.91 crore doses with over 68 lakh shots being administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 50 lakh (50,56,277) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and to those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, the data showed.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 18, 2022 06:18 (IST) Maharashtra Sees Sharp Fall In Covid Cases



Maharashtra on Monday recorded 31,111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 10,216 less than the day before, and 24 new deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death count jumped to 1,41,832, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,29,992 after 29,092 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,67,334 active cases, the department said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 41,327 cases and 29 fatalities.

Jan 18, 2022 06:01 (IST) Covid-19 updates: Manipur Reports 39 Omicron Cases



The number of those affected by Omicron cases in Manipur jumped to 39 on Monday from only seven a day ago, a health department bulletin said.

Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh said in release that 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state.

He urged the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take both jabs of the vaccine.

"Be alert and do not panic", the release added.

Jan 18, 2022 05:51 (IST) If We Fail To Vaccinate All ...: UN Chief Antonio Guterres's Covid Warning At Davos

UN chief Antonio Guterres told the all-virtual Davos forum on Monday that the world must vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to ensure a way out of the pandemic.