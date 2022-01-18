Assam Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places Amid Sharp Spike In Cases

Assam on Monday registered the sharpest-ever single-day spike with 6,982 new Covid cases. (File)

The Assam government has decided to exclude all unvaccinated people from public places amid record numbers of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant in the state.

The state on Monday registered the sharpest-ever single-day spike it has seen since the start of the pandemic with 6,982 fresh coronavirus infections.

Public places in the state such as restaurants, markets, malls and other venues, except hospitals, will will be out of bounds for people who have not taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, officials said.

Only double vaccinated government employees will be able to attend offices, the official order said.

According to Assam government reports, the daily positivity rate (the percentage of people testing positive) of 7.87 per cent on Thursday, a day before the Bihu festivity, rose to 10.75 per cent on Monday night while it was only 0.77 per cent on January 1. Eleven deaths were logged during this period, the sharpest surge in daily deaths in six months.