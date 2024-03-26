IIT Guwahati Develops India's 1st Recombinant Vaccine For Swine Fever

The highly contagious swine fever threatens pigs nationwide, especially in the northeast and Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

IIT Guwahati developed the vaccine in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University

Guwahati:

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has successfully transferred the technology to produce the country's first recombinant vaccine against classical swine fever to the biotech firm Bio-Med.

IIT Guwahati developed the vaccine in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University, a press release said.

"The jab uses innovative reverse genetics, employing the Newcastle disease virus as a carrier for crucial proteins of the swine fever virus," it said, adding, "This method ensures swift and cost-effective immunity development."

The technology transfer to BioMed is a milestone in India's fight against the disease, which currently lacks a vaccine, it added.

