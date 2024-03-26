IIT Guwahati Develops India's 1st Recombinant Vaccine For Swine Fever

Guwahati:
The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has successfully transferred the technology to produce the country's first recombinant vaccine against classical swine fever to the biotech firm Bio-Med.
The highly contagious swine fever threatens pigs nationwide, especially in the northeast and Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.
IIT Guwahati developed the vaccine in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University, a press release said.
"The jab uses innovative reverse genetics, employing the Newcastle disease virus as a carrier for crucial proteins of the swine fever virus," it said, adding, "This method ensures swift and cost-effective immunity development."
The technology transfer to BioMed is a milestone in India's fight against the disease, which currently lacks a vaccine, it added.