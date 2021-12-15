Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 5,784 New Cases On Tuesday, Omicron Tally At 57

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993. (File)

India reported 5,784 new coronavirus cases and 252 more related fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the country's overall tally to 3,47,03,644 and death count to 4,75,888, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.

Four more cases of Omicron were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, said state health minister Satyendar Jain, adding that all of them had foreign travel history. Besides, eight Omicron cases were reported from Maharashtra, including seven from Mumbai. Currently, there are 57 Omicron cases in India.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Dec 15, 2021 05:56 (IST) Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Covid Drops Slightly: WHO

COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Read here.