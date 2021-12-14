8 New Omicron Cases In Maharashtra Today, 7 From Mumbai

Nine Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours (File)

Maharashtra today logged eight more cases of Omicron with seven being reported from Mumbai and one from the metropolitan's outskirts - Vasai Virar. None of them has any history of international travel. However, one had travelled to Bangalore and another to Delhi, officials told NDTV. All but one patient were vaccinated.

With these new cases of the strain that has triggered a global alarm, the state's total Omicron tally now stands at 28 and India's at 57.

Aged between 24 and 41 years, three patients are asymptomatic while five have mild symptoms, they said, adding, three are women and five are men. Two of them have been hospitalised while six are in home isolation.

Of the 28 cases in Maharashtra, 12 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, and one each from Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, and Vasai Virar.

Nine patients, infected with the "variant of concern" have been discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours, leaving 19 active cases.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by coronavirus since its outbreak last year, was one of the first states to announce fresh curbs to arrest the spread.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra had made institutional quarantine mandatory for all passengers from three "ultra-risk" nations - South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

While there's no institutional quarantine for passengers from "at-risk" nations, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport paid for by them, the new rules said.

Domestic passengers must provide proof of double vaccination or negative report of an RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of boarding the flight.