Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 33,750 New COVID-19 Cases, 22% Higher Than Yesterday

India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 22 per cent higher than the previous day, while 123 people died due to the virus in the same time period. The number of Omicron cases in the country rose to 1,700, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections.

The active case count in India stands at 1,45,582.

A total of 10,846 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the overall recovery number to 3,42,95,407.

Meanwhile, vaccination opened for teens in the 15 to 18 age group from Monday amid a surge of Covid cases in multiple cities. Over 40 lakh teens received their first vaccine dose on Day 1 of the vaccination programme which, carried out in consultation with schools, is being held at hospitals and health centres. Those born in 2007 and earlier are eligible for the vaccine.

