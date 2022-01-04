Major Private Hospitals In Delhi To Keep 40% Beds For Covid Patients

Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and hospitalisations may increase

The Delhi government has asked all private hospitals and nursing homes in the city to reserve 40 per cent of its beds for Covid patients as the national capital continues to report a spike in daily cases which is believed to be driven by Omicron.

Fresh guidelines have been issued to all private hospitals and nursing homes that have more than 50 beds.

According to the notification, 40 per cent of the normal beds and 40 per cent of the ICU beds at these private establishments will be set aside to treat Covid patients.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority met to decide on new curbs after two straight days of over five per cent positivity - the level that triggers a red alert under the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and hospitalisations may increase, top health ministry sources said.

At the current rate of infection, Delhi may report 8-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told NDTV.

"By January 15, there could be 20-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources added.

5,481 Covid cases with three related deaths were recorded in Delhi in 24 hours.

The national capital, one of the worst-hit by the second wave, is preparing for a third wave of coronavirus on war footing. The city reported an unprecedented surge in April-May 2021 when the second wave peaked producing a tidal wave of infections. Families struggled to find hospital beds, medicine and oxygen for their patients. The health infrastructure and front line workers were overwhelmed with the sheer number of patients needing immediate medical care. Crematoriums worked overtime to keep up with the fatalities; even as sidewalks were barricaded for cremating the dead.