Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 26,624 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate At 95.51%

The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 95,80,402

India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday with 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Health Ministry, 29,690 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours. The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent Sunday.

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death count stands at 1,45,477 after 341 deaths.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 3.04 per cent of India's total positive cases," the ministry said.

Dec 21, 2020 06:13 (IST) Coronavirus news: Boris Johnson To Chair Emergency Response Meet On Covid Travel, Freight



Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.



Earlier on Sunday, several European countries began closing their doors to travellers from Britain after the country tightened COVID restrictions in London and southern England to try to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.



France said it would bar all people coming from the UK for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail. Britain's port of Dover said its ferry terminal was closed.