Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 16,156 COVID-19 Cases In A Day

India's active caseload stands at 1,60,989, which is the lowest in 243 days.

India reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country also reported 17,095 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.20 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,60,989, which is the lowest in 243 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Oct 29, 2021 06:00 (IST) Covid Plan Needs $23.4 Billion Over Next Year: WHO

The World Health Organization said Thursday it needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the G20 to show some leadership and pay up.



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bluntly told the Group of 20 global powers, meeting this weekend in Rome, they could no longer leave poorer countries hanging out to dry in the pandemic.

Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments -- and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis. The World Health Organization said Thursday it needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the G20 to show some leadership and pay up.Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments -- and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis.