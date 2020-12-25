Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Logs Less Than 400 Daily COVID-19 Deaths For 12 Days In A Row, Says Centre

New Delhi:
Centre on Thursday said India has been registering less than 400 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 12 days.
A release stated India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday.
With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count has now reached 1,46,756.
At present, there are only 2,83,849 active cases, ANI reported.
The national capital logged 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, 1,120 recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department.
Meanwhile, the new variant of the coronavirus that's been spreading in the UK appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalizations and deaths next year, a new study showed.
Here are the live updates on Coronavirus Cases:
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 7 out of 1,200 people who returned from UK test COVID-19 positive in Telangana
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review meeting with senior officials of the department on the steps being taken in the state in the wake of global concerns with the new virus strain. Officials informed the minister that 1,200 air passengers had returned to Telangana from UK and via UK from December 9 till date, and out of them Covid-19 tests were done on 846 persons with seven testing positive for the virus.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East
A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed during the day, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, PTI reported.
