Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Records 576 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases India:The positivity rate in delhi was 0.78 per cent. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17, at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent and 103 more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital. For the last three days, the deaths in a single day had remained below 100.

The fresh cases recorded on Wednesday are the lowest since March 17, when 536 people had tested positive for the virus.

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on Covid-19 Cases in India:

Jun 03, 2021 06:11 (IST) Sri Lanka extends nationwide travel restriction to prevent spread of COVID-19



Sri Lankan authorities said on Wednesday the ongoing nationwide travel restriction had been extended to June 14 as health officials looked to stop the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sri Lanka's Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that the nationwide travel restriction was extended under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and it would not be relaxed anytime in between.

Only essential services and food suppliers are allowed to be on the roads while all others are urged to stay at home.