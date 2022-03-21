Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 1,761 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases India: The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections

India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

