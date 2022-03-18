Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,539 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths In 24 Hours

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72%.

India on Thursday reported a total of 2,539 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,01,477. While death count rose to 5,16,132 with 60 fresh Covid-related fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

