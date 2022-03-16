Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,568 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths In 24 Hours

With 97 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,974.

India on Tuesday recorded 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,96,062. According to the Union health ministry, the active cases dipped to 33,917.

With 97 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,974 as per the government data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.46 per cent, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.