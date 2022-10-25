Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 1,334 New Covid Cases, 16 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: India also reported 16 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported a total of 1,334 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the Covid-tally to 4,46,44,076

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,28,977 with 16 more fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

The active cases account for 0.05 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent, according to the health ministry.

