Coronavirus Live Updates: 1,994 New Covid Cases In India, Active Case Account For account for 0.05%

With 1,994 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,42,742, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 23,432, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,28,961 with four more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The active cases account for 0.05 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 611 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent, according to the health ministry.

