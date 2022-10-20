Coronavirus Live: India Sees 1,946 New Covid Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: India reported 10 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported 1,946 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.

The death count has climbed to 5,28,923 with 10 more related fatalities, according to the government data.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.