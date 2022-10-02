Coronavirus Live: India Records 3,805 New Covid Cases, 26 More Deaths In A Day

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 26 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported 3,805 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,45,91,112, the Health ministry said.

The death count climbed to 5,28,655 with 26 more deaths in the last 24 hours, including 13 fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,24,164, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

