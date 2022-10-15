Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 2,678 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 10 Covid-related deaths reported in India on Friday.

India on Friday reported 2,678 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally of the infections to 4,46,23,997, while the count of active cases has increased to 26,583, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count due to the disease has gone up to 5,28,857 with 10 fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

