Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 2,786 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 12 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Thursday reported 2,786 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,21,319, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

A rise of 217 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As active cases increased to 26,509, the total number of fatalities climbed to 5,28,847 with 12 Covid-related deaths, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the ministry data stated.

The six new fatalities reported include four from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: