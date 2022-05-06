Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,275 New Covid Cases, 55 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live Updates: The country also reported 55 new Covid deaths on Thursday.

India reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,91,393. The country also recorded 55 new covid-related fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 523,975.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

More than 3,000 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,47,699.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

