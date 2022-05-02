Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,324 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 19,092.

India on Sunday reported 3,324 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 4,30,79,188.

The country also reported 40 Covid-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of Covid fatalities to 5,23,843.

On Saturday, the country reported 3,688 new Covid cases and 50 related deaths.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

