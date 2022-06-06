Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 4,270 Covid Cases, 15 Related Deaths

India Covid Update: The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death count climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.