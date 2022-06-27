Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 11,739 Covid Cases, 25 Deaths

New Delhi:
India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death count climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Covid Cases Rise Sharply In Tamil Nadu, 1,472 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours
Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The total number of deaths remained unchanged at 38,026 with no deaths recorded in last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344. The total number of deaths remained unchanged at 38,026 with no deaths recorded in last 24 hours.