Covid Cases Rise Sharply In Tamil Nadu, 1,472 New Cases In 24 Hours

Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus cases rose sharply as 1,472 infections were logged on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 34,68,344.

The death count remained unchanged at 38,026 with no new Covid-related death were recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 691 people have recvered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 34,22,860 leaving 7,458 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the majority of cases at 624, followed by Chengalpet 241, Coimbatore 104 while the remaining was scattered in 33 districts of the total 38.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said the fresh cases are increasing in many parts of the state as people were showing laxity in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The government in a statement said it would be collecting fines under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939, from those who do not follow COVID-19 rules in public places.

The state capital also leads among districts with 3,395 active infections and overall 7,58,607 coronavirus cases.

A total of 25,821 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.70 crore.

