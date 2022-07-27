Coronavirus Live: India Records 14,830 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: At least 36 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus.

India recorded on Tuesday reported 14,830 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid-related infections to 4,39,20,451. The active cases decreased to 1,47,512, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, the death count climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

