Coronavirus Live: India Records 14,830 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded on Tuesday reported 14,830 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid-related infections to 4,39,20,451. The active cases decreased to 1,47,512, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, the death count climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Hair Loss, Low Sex Drive, Erectile Dysfunction Among Symptoms Of Long Covid: Study
Commonly reported long COVID symptoms, such as fatigue and shortness of breath, have a significant effect on peoples daily activities, quality of life and capacity to work.
