Coronavirus Live: India Reports 20,279 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also reported 36 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported a total of 20,279 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall Covid tally to 4,38,88,755. The active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, the death count climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

