Coronavirus LIVE: India Reports More Than 20,000 New Covid Cases, 38 Deaths In 24 Hours

Indian Covid Live: The active cases increased to 1,36,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India has recorded a total of 20,138 new COVID-19 cases On Thursday, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,36,89,989. The death count climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

