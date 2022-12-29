Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Says India May See Surge In Covid Cases In January

India Covid Live: India reported 188 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 188 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,46,77,647.

The Covid-related death count stood at 5,30,696 as no new death reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Centre warned on Wednesday that India might see a sharp increase in Covid cases in January.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:

