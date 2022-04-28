Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Nearly 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India reported 32 deaths on Wednesday.

India reported at least 2,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,65,496. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,279,

The country also reported 32 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of covid-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 643 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

