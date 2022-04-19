Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE Updates: The country also reported 214 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported at least 2,183 fresh Covid cases--- nearly 90 per cent jump from Sunday's case count of 1,150 cases. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country also reported 214 more Covid-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,965.



Active cases in the country stands at 11,542 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

During this period, the daily positivity rate increased to 0.83 from 0.31 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

As many as 1,985 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,10,773 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.