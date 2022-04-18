90% Jump In India's Daily Covid Count With 2,183 Fresh Cases; 214 Deaths

The daily positivity rate has increased from 0.31 per cent yesterday to 0.83 per cent today

India today recorded a massive jump in its daily Covid counts, raising fears of another spike in infections. As many as 2,183 new Covid cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, an 89.8 per cent jump from yesterday's case count of 1,150 cases.

The daily death count too climbed sharply to 214. Although the death numbers include a backlog of 62 from Kerala, it is still a huge spike from the just four deaths in yesterday's bulletin.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection in the population, has increased from 0.31 per cent yesterday to 0.83 per cent today.

The number of active cases, however, has seen a slim dip from 11, 558 to 11,542. The country has recorded a total of over 4.30 crore cases since the pandemic struck.

Among the cities witnessing a surge in cases is national capital Delhi, which reported 517 Covid cases. The total number of Covid-infected patients in Delhi, according to yesterday's bulletin, is 1,518 - the highest since March 3 this year.

Several students in Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad and Noida have tested positive over the past couple of weeks, sparking panic leading to closure of schools.

A survey has shown that the number of people in the National Capital Region reporting someone getting infected in their close social network rose by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, news agency PTI has reported.

The spike in cases is worrying at a time when all states have eased Covid restrictions on public movement. Many states have also removed the fine for not wearing masks in public while advising citizens to continue wearing them to guard against the infection.