Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 1,150 New Covid Cases, 4 Related Deaths

India logged 1,150 fresh Covid infections, 175 more than Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active cases in the country increased to 11,558 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

During this period, the daily case positivity rate remained 0.31 per cent, a minor drop from what was reported on Saturday (0.32 PC). However, the weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.27 per cent.

As many as 954 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,08,788 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.

Four related deaths have been confirmed in the last twenty four hours. The death count rose to 5,21,751.

The country tested 3,65,118 COVID samples in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far is 83.18 crore.

