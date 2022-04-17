Delhi Reports 517 Covid Cases, Up 12% From Yesterday

The total number of positive patients in Delhi is 1,518.

In another consequent rise in Covid cases in Delhi, the national capital today reported 517 Covid cases, up 12% from yesterday. The positivity has gone down from 5.33 per cent to 4.21 per cent. New cases are highest since February 20 this year.

The number of cases has gone up but the positivity rate has gone down.

The number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting COVID in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days, a recent survey has claimed.

Around 19 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.

The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey.