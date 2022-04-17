Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 975 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The weekly case positivity rate is currently at 0.26 per cent.

India reported 975 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases, the health bulletin showed.

As many as 796 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,25,07,834.

The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent.

Four patients lost their lives during this period. With this, the death count in the country has gone up to 5,21,747.

6,89,724 vaccine doses of Covid were administered in the last 24 hours with which the total number of vaccines administered in the country has gone up 1,86,38,31,723.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.