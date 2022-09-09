Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 6,395 New Covid Cases, 33 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 33 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Thursday reported 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

